Who's a good dog?

The PLA appears to be having fun with their new robot/K9 drones, which are being used for cargo delivery, NBC defense, sentry duty, and a variety of other creative purposes in addition to combat. Besides, who doesn't adore having a cute little puppy around?
And yes, you can get a basic model off online for less than 3 grand.
Friday, December 06, 2024
Drone Warfare Photo Of The Day: PLA Dog Drone Remote Controller
Thursday, September 05, 2024
PLA Drone Application Of The Day: "You shot like a dog"
Woof, woof. "Who's a good boy, yes you are"
Friday, August 02, 2024
Defence Diplomacy Of The Day: China, Vietnam conclude joint counter-terrorism training
Of course, this is the new PLA, therefore they must bring "drones, drones, and more drones" with them wherever they go.
