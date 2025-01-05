Sunday, January 05, 2025

Who's a good dog?

The PLA appears to be having fun with their new robot/K9 drones, which are being used for cargo delivery, NBC defense, sentry duty, and a variety of other creative purposes in addition to combat.   Besides, who doesn't adore having a cute little puppy around? 

 And yes, you can get a basic model off online for less than 3 grand.  














Friday, December 06, 2024

Drone Warfare Photo Of The Day: PLA Dog Drone Remote Controller

From Zhuhai airshow 2024






 

Thursday, September 05, 2024

PLA Drone Application Of The Day: "You shot like a dog"

 Woof, woof.  "Who's a good boy, yes you are"






Friday, August 02, 2024

Defence Diplomacy Of The Day: China, Vietnam conclude joint counter-terrorism training

Of course, this is the new PLA, therefore they must bring "drones, drones, and more drones" with them wherever they go.









