Random muse on military art

Military-themed oil paintings and other art forms are sought after in certain collector circles in the West, particularly those representing acts of valor around WWI and WWII. As a general statement, military arts from China or with a Chinese military theme are less common. Of course, as students of social realism, the Chinese military arts tend to focus on groups or events rather than individual hero deeds, as its western equivalents. Again, as a general statement
The following are some recent examples by 吉利阿瞒的威威 and you can find more of his works here (link)
Friday, April 10, 2009
Social Realism is alive and well.
Social Realism developed as a reaction against idealism and the exaggerated ego encouraged by Romanticism. Consequences of the Industrial Revolution became apparent; urban centers grew, slums proliferated on a new scale contrasting with the display of wealth of the upper classes. With a new sense of social consciousness, the Social Realists pledged to “fight the beautiful art”, any style which appealed to the eye or emotions. They focused on the ugly realities of contemporary life and sympathized with working-class people, particularly the poor. They recorded what they saw (“as it existed”) in a dispassionate manner. The public was outraged by Social Realism, in part, because they didn't know how to look at it or what to do with it (George Shi, University of Fine Arts, Valencia)
No comments:
Post a Comment