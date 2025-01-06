Rolling rolling rolling

According to reliable TOE/Orbat trackers, no PLA heavy unit has been updated with the new Type99A MBT in the last two years.
Is this due to the PLA's assessment of the role of heavy MBTs in modern battlefields, as revealed by the impact of drones in Ukraine? Perhaps. One thing is certain: over the past same two years period, the PLA has regularly fielded latest armored systems for their Medium and Light Combined-Arms Brigades, including as the Type15 Light Tank, ZBL-19 IFV, and Dongfeng Mengshi Warrior Light Tactical Vehicle, to mention a few. While some units solider on with older Type88s, aging Type59s are being replaced with assault guns in both wheeled and tracked platforms.
However, during the last few days, the Chinese internet has been lit up with new photographs of Type99A being modified and rolling off the manufacturing floor, as well as rumors of a large-scale production restart. We shall soon find out how true those rumors are.
One such video 裸奔的99A http://t.cn/A6upH0aw
Some folks noted a new Remote Weapon Station and Active Protection System in this photo surfaced back in Sept 2024
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Drone Warfare Photo Of The Day: VT-4 with UAV jammers
The VT-4 continues to evolve; in addition to the active defensive system that was installed in the previous variant, it is also integrating UAV jammers.
Saturday, May 16, 2020
The very model of a modern China Army Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade
Of course, not every Heavy Brigade is that luxuriously equipped. Some will never be as the China Army is huge thus they have to prioritize their modernization drive according to their threat perception/deterrence calculus.
Sunday, December 09, 2018
6th Combined-Arms Brigade, 82nd Group Army, Central Theater Command, fourth operator of the Type99A MBT
The 6th Combined-Arms Brigade was enlarged from the old 21st armored regiment, 6th Armored Division, 38th Group Army, Beijing Military Region before the 2017 re-org. It traded in their Type88B MBT for some new and shiny Type99A in this round of upgrade.
Sunday, August 05, 2018
62nd Combined-Arms Brigade, 76th Group Army, Western Theater Command
This brigade traded in their Type96 for Type99A in Nov 2016 and received its Type04A IFV in May 2016
No comments:
Post a Comment