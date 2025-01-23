Returning home after 339 days at sea

PLAN's 46th anti-piracy escort expedition to the Gulf of Aden has returned home triumphantly after 339 days and nights at sea covering more than 160,000 nautical miles. It sea voyager was extended to goodwill visits covering three continents: Asia, Africa, and Europe, after the escort mission.
Despite not seeing their families nearly a year, those PLA sailors have demonstrated their blue ocean operations proficiency garnered from all those naval escort missions around the Gulf of Aden since Dec 26 2008.
Sunday, December 09, 2018
Non-news of the day: China sends new naval fleet for escort mission
GUANGZHOU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 31st fleet from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy has left the port city of Zhanjiang in south China's Guangdong Province for the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia to escort civilian ships.
Composed of a landing vessel, a missile frigate and a supply ship, the fleet started its mission Sunday morning.
The fleet has 700 officers and soldiers, dozens of special operation soldiers and three helicopters on board.
The Chinese Navy began to carry out escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia in December 2008.
In the past 10 years, the Chinese Navy has sent out 26,000 officers and soldiers, escorted 6,595 ships and successfully rescued or aided more than 60 Chinese and foreign ships.
The navy also carried out various other missions, including the evacuation of Chinese nationals from war zones in Libya in 2011 and Yemen in 2015, the search and rescue for the missing Flight MH370 and supplying fresh water to Maldives.
Thursday, December 11, 2008
Experts debate China's role in Somalia mission
Experts debate China's role in Somalia mission
By Zhang Haizhou (China Daily)
Chinese military strategists and international relations experts are debating whether China should dispatch its navy to the troubled waters off Somalia.
The debate was first kicked off by Major-General Jin Yinan of the National Defense University, when he told a radio station last week that "nobody should be shocked" if the Chinese government one day decides to send navy ships to deal with the pirates.
The general's views came after two Chinese ships - a fishing vessel and a Hong Kong-flag ship with 25 crew aboard - were seized by Somali pirates in mid Nov.
Jin gave no sign that such a naval mission was under immediate consideration, but he said China's growing influence has made it likely that the government might use its forces in security operations far from home.
Pirates on speedboat approach one of their mother boats docked near Eyl, Somalia in this framegrab made from a November 24, 2008 TV footage. The enclave of Eyl is the homeground of pirates who are wreaking havoc on the waters off the coast of Somalia. [Agencies]
"I believe the Chinese navy should send naval vessels to the Gulf of Aden to carry out anti-piracy duties," he said. "If one day, the Chinese navy sends ships to deal with pirates, nobody should be shocked."
"With China being a major world economy, it's very difficult to say that security problems across the world have nothing to do with us," Jin said.
While the military strategist is urging an active deployment, other scholars think the government should be cautious before a decision is made.
The Chinese military vessels should go there "only within the UN framework," said Pang Zhongying, a professor of international relations with Renmin University of China.
Since July, the UN has adopted three resolutions urging the international community to respond to the piracy problem off Somalia; the EU started an anti-piracy mission earlier this week in response to the UN resolution.
"Non-intervention is the principle of China's foreign policy, which has not changed," Pang said. However, China is trying to "play a more constructive and responsible role in international conflicts and other crises," he said.
"China is now trying to balance its old principle and the new reality," he added.
China has never dispatched any troops for combat missions overseas. The Chinese army personnel joining UN peacekeeping missions are engineering and medical staff, or police, apart from peacekeepers.
"Non-intervention is in the process of slow change," Pang said, adding China is trying to cooperate with international organizations such as the UN and the African Union (AU) in solving regional and international conflicts, Pang said.
Pang added that he also had some concerns over the Chinese navy's capability.
"I don't think the Chinese navy has the capacity to counter unconventional threats far in the ocean," he said, adding supplying and refueling in the Indian Ocean are key challenges.
However, some military strategists do not agree.
Professor Li Jie, a navy researcher, said the Chinese navy has proved that it is capable of such missions.
In 2002, two Chinese vessels spent four months on a global tour, the country's first.
"Also, the UN resolutions mean that such deployment is legitimate," Li said, noting that rampant piracy is a problem not only for other countries, but also for China.
"I think we should go there," he added, acknowledging that command and communication will be challenges for such multi-national missions.
"But the mission can also be good training for the Chinese navy," he said.
However, Professor Jin Canrong of Renmin University told China Daily: "I think we should not dispatch navy ships there unless we have to do so."
Sending naval vessels to the waters off Somalia may raise some concerns and provide ammunition to "China threat" demagogues, he said.
Instead, joining a prospective UN peacekeeping force is a better choice.
Tuesday, November 18, 2008
But Mom, I want to be a private!
PLAN's South Sea Fleet conducted an anti-terrorism drill at high sea on Nov 17 with a rescue attempt against a hijacked “Cargo ship”
11月16日，南海舰队某猎潜艇大队与驱逐舰、导护艇、特种部队等兄弟单位，在海上进行联合反恐演练，部队协同作战与维稳处突能力得到锤炼和提高。
图为特战队员机降被劫持“货轮”的情景。 中国军网发 管伟华摄 （责任编辑：孙礼）
(Photo of a SpOps team descending on a "hijacked cargo ship")
And in two totally unrelated news:
Hong Kong cargo ship hijacked off Yemen coast
http://sg.news.yahoo.com/afp/20081118/tap-somalia-hongkong-china-piracy-unrest-900e8df.html
HONG KONG (AFP) — A Hong Kong-registered cargo ship was hijacked on Tuesday by pirates off the coast of Yemen and was believed to be heading for Somalia, government and military officials said.
The cargo ship Delight was carrying 25 crew members and 36,000 tonnes of wheat when it was attacked on Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf of Aden as it headed for the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua said, quoting the China Maritime Search and Rescue Centre.
A spokesman for the Hong Kong government said none of the crew was from Hong Kong, but did not give details of their nationalities.
"Our Marine Department knows that none of the crew onboard is from Hong Kong. We are following the matter up," he said, adding that he did not have any information about the exact location of the hijacking.
Xinhua said the crew were not mainland Chinese.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in the Gulf confirmed the hijacking.
"We have very little details," Lieutenant Nathan Christensen told AFP in Dubai, adding that the ship was operated by the "Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines."
Asked whether the Delight was now heading toward Somalia, Christensen said: "We didn't have the specific location but we think this is the case."
The Hong Kong government's spokesman said that Donald Tsang, the territory's chief executive, had been informed of the situation while on a visit to London for talks with British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
He said Tsang had been asked about the hijacking by reporters during a question and answer session.
"I just heard about this," the spokesman quoted Tsang as saying. "I want to find out more about this. This could be a serious matter for us. We will deal with it."
The hijacking comes after a Saudi super-tanker carrying two million barrels of oil was seized over the weekend by Somali pirates.
The Sirius Star, the size of three football fields and three times the weight of a US aircraft carrier, is the largest ship ever seized by pirates and the hijacking was the furthest out to sea that Somali bandits struck.
This year, Somali pirates have attacked 90 ships, more than double the number in 2007, according to the International Maritime Bureau. Pirates are still holding 16 ships and more than 250 sailors.
China pledges to work for freedom of fishermen held by pirates
BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's government on Friday pledged to make every effort to ensure the safe release of the crew of a Chinese fishing boat seized by Somali pirates off east Africa.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying it was still assessing the situation and trying to obtain more information on the vessel, which was overrun late on Thursday.
The ministry would work with organizations abroad to ensure the safe release of the crew, according to the statement.
The vessel, owned by Tianjin Ocean Fishing Company, was hijacked by pirates armed with grenade launchers and automatic weapons off the coast of Kenya and was being held off the southern Somali port city of Kismanyu, according to reports on Friday.
The 24 crew comprised 16 Chinese, one Japanese, three Filipinos and four Vietnamese, according to China's Ministry of Transport.
A Somali pirate leader reportedly said all the crew members were "fine".
Tuesday, December 16, 2008
PLAN is heading out to Somalia.
Finally, after weeks of speculation and public debates, looks like the decision has been made.
BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China may send naval ships to the seas off Somalia to help the fight against piracy there, state media on Wednesday quoted a Vice Foreign Minister as saying at the United Nations.
"China is seriously considering sending naval ships to the Gulf of Aden and waters off the Somali coast for escorting operations in the near future," the official Xinhua news agency quoted He Yafei as saying.
He, speaking at a Security Council ministerial meeting, said that China welcomed global cooperation in the fight against Somali piracy, and supported efforts by other countries to send ships to the region, Xinhua reported.
Earlier this month a prominent Chinese military strategist, Major-General Jin Yinan, urged the government to send ships, in comments reflecting debate about combating piracy in a country which has generally confined its navy to waters near home.
Jin told a Chinese radio interviewer that "nobody should be shocked" if his government one day decided to send navy ships to deal with the pirates, whose recent victims have included ships from mainland China and Hong Kong.
Jin is the head of a strategy institute at China's National Defence University.
A surge in attacks at sea this year in the busy Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean off Somalia has pushed up insurance costs, brought the Somali gangs tens of millions of dollars in ransom and prompted foreign warships to the area.
Among the captured vessels are a Saudi supertanker loaded with $100 million of crude oil, the Sirius Star, and a Ukrainian cargo ship carrying some 30 Soviet-era tanks.
The victims have also included a Hong Kong-flagged ship with 25 crew aboard and a Chinese fishing boat reported seized off Kenya.
NATO ships began anti-piracy operations off the Somali coast in late October, but they have failed to stop the hijackings.
Navy ships may head to Somalia
China is all set to send a naval fleet on a mission to fight pirates in Somali waters, a military source told China Daily on Tuesday.
"There will be a significant peacekeeping operation (in Somalia)," the source said, but did not reveal the scale of the mission.
China will tell a United Nations Security Council meeting this morning (Beijing time) that "we wish to work with others to reach a positive outcome", a Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday, without confirming the status of the mission.
"The Chinese government supports the international community's decision to cooperate on the piracy problem according to international law and the UN Security Council's resolutions," Liu Jianchao told a news briefing on Tuesday, referring to Vice-Foreign Minister He Yafei's meeting in New York.
A local newspaper provided some details of the planned mission.
"The fleet will leave the South China Sea and head to the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters," the Global Times reported yesterday.
A Chinese journalist who is likely to accompany the naval fleet said the operation would last three months.
Piracy off Somalia has intensified in recent months, with more attacks against a wider range of targets. But the problem is the most severe in the Gulf of Aden, which links the Mediterranean Sea, the Suez Canal and the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.
Two Chinese ships - a fishing vessel and a Hong Kong-flag ship together with about 40 crew - were seized by Somali pirates in mid-November.
In September, pirates seized a Ukrainian freighter loaded with 33 battle tanks, and on Nov 15 they seized a Saudi oil tanker then carrying $100 million worth of crude.
About 100 attacks have been reported off the Somali coast this year. Forty vessels have been hijacked, with 14 still remaining in the hands of pirates along with more than 250 crew members, according to maritime officials.
The international community has already responded to the piracy problem, with the UN clearing the way for sending troops to the troubled waters by passing three resolutions since July.
More than a dozen warships from Italy, Greece, Turkey, India, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, France, Russia, Britain, Malaysia and the United States have so far joined the hunt, leaving China the only country among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council not yet taking an active part.
A military strategist told China Daily that joining other countries to fight Somali pirates would be a "very good opportunity" for the Chinese navy to get into the thick of the action.
"Apart from fighting pirates, another key goal is to register the presence of the Chinese navy," Prof Li Jie, a naval researcher, told China Daily.
China has never dispatched any troops on combat missions overseas. But in 2002, two Chinese vessels - a destroyer and a supplier - spent four months on a global tour, the country's first.
Li also would not confirm the mission but added that "if the navy's special forces join in, that will be in order to counter the pirates' attempt to board other ships".
"In general, the mission is to deter pirates, because that is the basic objective," he added.
Prof Pang Zhongying at Renmin University of China said "joining other fleets in the Somali waters will contribute to international security".
Earlier, Chinese army personnel joining UN peacekeeping missions were engineering and medical staff, police, or peacekeepers.
But now, dispatching naval ships would not be a problem as the menace of Somali piracy has become a common threat to the whole international community, Pang said.
"China's image as a responsible sovereign nation will improve by participating in such missions," he said, but noted he didn't expect the number of troops in any such mission would be high.
"It would be on a limited scale initially," Pang said.
Special maritime police
In Vienna, a UN official said on Tuesday that special maritime police should patrol the Horn of Africa coastline to arrest the Somali pirates who have been preying on commercial shipping.
"Pirates cannot be keelhauled or forced to walk the plank, nor should they be dumped off the Somali coast. They need to be brought to justice," said Antonio Maria Costa, executive director of the Vienna-based UN Office on Drugs and Crime.
Costa urged law enforcement officers to be deployed on warships as "ship riders" to seize pirates and try them under appropriate legal jurisdiction.
A similar approach has helped prosecute drug traffickers in the Caribbean, he said.
Somalia welcomes Chinese naval presence
Somalia welcomes the presence of the Chinese navy to fight pirates in its waters, the ambassador of the African nation in Beijing has said.
"We hope China joins the efforts of the international community in supporting the Somali government," Mohammed Awil said on Monday, responding to media reports that China could dispatch a fleet to the Gulf of Aden, where most of the piracy attacks have been concentrated.
Since July, the United Nations has adopted three resolutions urging the international community to respond to the piracy menace off the Somalia coast.
On Monday, a French naval detachment is reported to have begun escort duties in the troubled Indian Ocean waters off the Somali coast as part of an EU anti-piracy naval operation.
But Awil said the presence of foreign naval missions is not a long-term solution, and sought international help for Somalia to build its own naval capability.
"The international community should help our government build up the Somali navy, and then our own navy will take the responsibility of safeguarding Somali waters," Awil told China Daily.
He said his country has a naval presence in the northeast of the country, but it is hamstrung by old ships which are no match for the hit-and-run tactics of the pirates.
"So the solution is capacity building (for the Somali navy)," he said, urging help in logistics, equipment and training.
Apart from problems at sea, the Somali ambassador, who has been in Beijing since 2005, urged the global community to offer "serious help" to counter Somalia's domestic chaos.
A civil war which broke out in 1991 has left large swathes of the country under the control of anti-government forces. But the domestic situation may get even worse, as roughly 3,000 Ethiopian peacekeepers are due to withdraw by the end of the year, leaving a security vacuum.
Awil said it was the responsibility of the international community to send peacekeepers to fill the vacuum.
"The government has again and again requested the international community to send peacekeeping troops," Awil said, adding he didn't know why "they are not taking on the responsibility".
He said the world may regret it one day as extremism has already taken root in Somalia.
"Now it is piracy; we don't know what will come next," Awil said.
Somali FM welcomes possible naval escort operations by China
UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Somalia's Foreign Minister Ali Ahmed Jama on Tuesday welcomed that China is seriously considering sending naval ships to Somali waters for escort operations to fight against piracy there.
Jama met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister He Yafei on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on Somali piracy, during which a resolution was adapted to further step up the international fight against on the piracy.
The Chinese vice minister told Jama that China firmly supports the Transitional Federal Government (TFG) of Somalia in its peace and reconstruction efforts, and that China will continue to do within its ability to provide assistance to it.
He emphasized that piracy off the coast of Somalia has become an international menace and that China is also one of its victims.
At present, one Chinese vessel and 17 Chinese nationals are still in the captivity of Somali pirates, He said. "This has aroused the utmost concern of the Chinese government and the general public."
China hopes that the TFG of Somalia will continue to cooperate with the Chinese side and do its best to retrieve the hijacked vessel and ensure the safety of Chinese crewmembers, He said.
China attaches great importance to the TFG's request for the international community's help to fight piracy, and supports the Security Council to adopt relevant resolutions upon request, He said.
China is seriously considering sending naval ships to the Gulf of Aden and waters off the Somali coast for escorting operations in the near future, He added.
Jama thanked China for its support for the Somali peace process and welcomed that China is seriously considering sending naval ships to the waters off the Somali coast for escorting operations.
Jama said that the TFG of Somalia will continue to cooperate with the Chinese side, and do its utmost to retrieve the Chinese vessel and rescue Chinese crewmembers taken hostage by pirates.
China may send ships to tackle Somali piracy
BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China may send naval ships to the seas off Somalia to help the fight against piracy there, state media on Wednesday quoted a Vice Foreign Minister as saying at the United Nations.
"China is seriously considering sending naval ships to the Gulf of Aden and waters off the Somali coast for escorting operations in the near future," the official Xinhua news agency quoted He Yafei as saying.
He, speaking at a Security Council ministerial meeting, said that China welcomed global cooperation in the fight against Somali piracy, and supported efforts by other countries to send ships to the region, Xinhua reported.
Earlier this month a prominent Chinese military strategist, Major-General Jin Yinan, urged the government to send ships, in comments reflecting debate about combating piracy in a country which has generally confined its navy to waters near home.
Jin told a Chinese radio interviewer that "nobody should be shocked" if his government one day decided to send navy ships to deal with the pirates, whose recent victims have included ships from mainland China and Hong Kong.
Jin is the head of a strategy institute at China's National Defence University.
A surge in attacks at sea this year in the busy Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean off Somalia has pushed up insurance costs, brought the Somali gangs tens of millions of dollars in ransom and prompted foreign warships to the area.
Among the captured vessels are a Saudi supertanker loaded with $100 million of crude oil, the Sirius Star, and a Ukrainian cargo ship carrying some 30 Soviet-era tanks.
The victims have also included a Hong Kong-flagged ship with 25 crew aboard and a Chinese fishing boat reported seized off Kenya.
NATO ships began anti-piracy operations off the Somali coast in late October, but they have failed to stop the hijackings.
