Are those two Y-8 transports newly acquired by the Myanmar Air Force?

As reported in Jan 2025 that the "The Myanmar Air Force has inducted at least eight new aircraft to partly replace losses in aircraft incurred since 2021" (link). One of them identified as Y-8F200 transport aircraft. Recently two newly produced Myanmar Air Force Y-8F200 were spotted in China (tail numbers MAF 5923 and 5924), suggesting that delivery has been completed.
Interesting item number one - China can restart older aircraft manufacturing line open as the case of the Y-8.
Interesting item number two - The Myanmar Air Force has chosen not to upgrade to the newer, more capable Y-9. Is this a cost-saving measure? To maintain consistency in training, logistics and maintenance across their Y-8 transport fleet? Your guess is as good as mine.
No comments:
Post a Comment