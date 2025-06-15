Newly surfaced PLA landing barges / mulberry harbour, Jun 16th

There are several good YouTube videos on the PLA landing barges out there, if you need a detailed analysis, you can look them up. Here are the latest clear photos by 鼎盛大彪 of those guys
Saturday, January 11, 2025
CG of the day: Specialized Landing Barges
What would happen to the PLAN's amphibious warfare capabilities if it had access to a fleet of barges capable of accommodating civilian Ro-Ro? That is currently a trending issue on Chinese military blogs.
To illiterate this concept, here's some CG by 大包CG (source link)
Saturday, October 05, 2024
PLA "Mulberry Harbour"
So this is what a Mulberry, temporary portable harbour (link) looks like. Of course, having a civilian Ro-Ro STUFT-ed (Ships Taken Up From Trade) in the background is really icing on the cake. The question of why the PLA would require such a temporary harbor, say 110 kilometers east of Fujian, your guess is as good as mine.
Monday, February 12, 2018
STUFT (Ships Taken Up From Trade) of the day: Zhang DaLong
Saturday, September 16, 2017
PLA's STUFT (Ships Taken Up From Trade) capacity in a North Korean crisis
When-and-if the PLA is able to secure a beachhead near the plain of Pyonyang, undoubtedly they will use captured ports to send supply and reinforcement from Dailian, Yantai and Shanghai. Distance between Pyongyang and Dalian 224 miles across the Yellow Sea.
Here is a look at China's STUFT (Ships Taken Up From Trade) capacity as of 2012.
- Bohai Ferry Fleet. 11x Ropax liners with 1400-1600 passengers + 200+ vehicle spaces each. That is 22,000 vehicles and 28,000 troops.
- State owned CSC-sinotrans has 27 Ro-ROs
http://www.sinotrans-csc.com/art/2016/9/30/art_12507_221252.html
Jinling Shipyard has to date delivered 27 RORO ships of various types. It was awarded the project for the 16,000-ton RORO ships, further consolidating its advantageous position in the global RORO ship building sector, and indicating the acknowledgment by the ship-owner of the Jinling RORO brand for its fully guaranteed timely ship delivery. At present, Jinling Shipyard is has received the contracts for and is in the process of building 10 RORO ships, which fall into the four series, i.e., 6700-vehicle, 3800-vechile, 12,00-ton and 16,000-ton ships, with the ship-owners being internationally renowned big companies.
- Five Ocean going rail ferries.
In short, if the CMC is committed to STUFT its entire Ro-Ro fleet, it could drop 150,000 troops together with their supply and vehicles in a single lift.
Sunday, August 12, 2012
After Shangyang MR, Jinan MR is also getting STUFT-ed
China Launch Passenger RoRo Ship with Military Capability
PLA Daily
Friday, August 10, 2012
China's largest RoRo 'Bohai Emerald Bead' with the longest reach leaves Yantai Port in East China.
Different from ordinary ships, the 36,000 displacement civilian passenger and roll-on/roll-off ship was constructed in accordance with national defense requirements in mind in its design and construction so that it can carry organic troop units and heavy equipment.
The 178-meter-long and 28-meter-breadth ship can carry 2,000-plus persons and be loaded with over 300 vehicles of various sizes simultaneously.
The "Bohai Emerald Bead" is the first ship of its kind to be built in China, and there are three more of the same design under construction.
According to Rong Xianwen, director of the Military Transportation Department under the Jinan Military Area Command (MAC) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), the passenger and roll-on/roll-off ship is the most optimal ship type in maritime transportation of military troops as it possesses the advantages including large transportation quantity and high loading efficiency.
It is not only the means of transportation, but also a temporary barrack. Such type of ship is often utilized in military operations by western developed countries.
