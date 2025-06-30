Since the 1970s, the Wing-in-Ground-effect (WIG) concept famously embodied by the Soviet Ekranoplan has largely faded from mainstream aerospace development. Now, China is breathing new life into this niche technology with the introduction of the Rainbow T1 WIG drone.
Designed with molecularity in mind, the Rainbow T1 can be configured for either attack or reconnaissance missions. Leveraging the ground effect, it skims just 0.5 meters above the water’s surface, enabling stealthy, sea-hugging flight. With a top speed of Mach 0.62 and an impressive range of 600 kilometers, the T1 combines speed, endurance, and low observability—giving the PLAN a nice boost in littoral and maritime operations if-and-when it enters service.
This is the blog of China defense, where professional analysts and serious defense enthusiasts share findings on a rising military power.
Monday, June 30, 2025
Wing-in-ground-effect is back, meet China's Rainbow T1 (WIG) Drone
Since the 1970s, the Wing-in-Ground-effect (WIG) concept famously embodied by the Soviet Ekranoplan has largely faded from mainstream aerospace development. Now, China is breathing new life into this niche technology with the introduction of the Rainbow T1 WIG drone.
No comments:
Post a Comment