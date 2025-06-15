Plastic models at the 55th Paris Air Show starting June 16th

Source: The China Daily (link)
China's advanced fighter jet J-10CE takes center stage at the Aviation Industry Corp of China booth during the 55th Paris Air Show, set to debut on Monday in the French capital.
A large model of the J-10CE, equipped with China's top-tier long-range air-to-air missile PL-15Es, was displayed at the booth. Positioned alongside is the model of China's latest stealth fighter jet, the J-35A, which is making its inaugural international appearance following its declassification in November.
Models of JF-17 Block III, Y-20 and KJ-500 Medium AEW/AWACS are also featured.
