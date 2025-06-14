Checking into China's navy shipyards Jun 14th

In Shanghai's Jiangnan-Changxing Shipbuilding Company Limited, a Type54Amod is being fitted out. Type H/JP87A 100mm Naval Gun and an enlarged hanger capable of supporting of Z-20 choppers are noticeable new features of the Type54Amod.
Near by are: 076 Sichuan, new batch of Type055 and Type052D DDGs, Type 089 Li Daoyuan Barrack /Nanny ship accompanying the aircraft carrier 003 Fujian. It is one busy place for sure.
Saturday, August 03, 2024
A new batch of Type054Amod FFG under construction at Guangzhou
While a new class of Type054B FFG is undergo sea trials, the PLAN
surprised many by ordering a new batch of ten new Type54A FFG with the
following medications: A larger hanger to better accommodate the Z-20F
anti-submarine reconnaissance helicopter, an improved H/PJ-87A 100mm
Main Gun over the previous batch's standard H/PJ-26 76mm, and a new rear
mast active phased array low-altitude fast-scanning radar, most likely
the Type368 rather than the Type364, found on other late batch
Type54As.
There were five batches of ten Type054A each; once the sixth batch is completed, the total number of Type054A will be 60.
Guangzhou Huangpu Shipyard
