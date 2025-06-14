Saturday, June 14, 2025

Checking into China's navy shipyards Jun 14th

 In Shanghai's Jiangnan-Changxing Shipbuilding Company Limited, a Type54Amod is being fitted out. Type H/JP87A 100mm Naval Gun and an enlarged hanger capable of supporting of Z-20 choppers are noticeable new features of the Type54Amod.

 

Near by are:  076 Sichuan, new batch of Type055 and Type052D DDGs, Type 089 Li Daoyuan Barrack /Nanny ship accompanying the aircraft carrier 003 Fujian.   It is one busy place for sure.



 


 






Saturday, August 03, 2024

A new batch of Type054Amod FFG under construction at Guangzhou

 While a new class of Type054B FFG is undergo sea trials, the PLAN surprised many by ordering a new batch of ten new Type54A FFG with the following medications: A larger hanger to better accommodate the Z-20F anti-submarine reconnaissance helicopter, an improved H/PJ-87A 100mm Main Gun over the previous batch's standard H/PJ-26 76mm, and a new rear mast active phased array low-altitude fast-scanning radar, most likely the Type368 rather than the Type364, found on other late batch Type54As.    

There were five batches of ten Type054A each; once the sixth batch is completed, the total number of Type054A will be 60.

 

Guangzhou Huangpu Shipyard




 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)