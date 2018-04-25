TKUP201 120mm airborne self-propelled mortar, of the 134th Combined-Arms Mechanized Airborne Brigade

The 15th Airborne Army is a rapid reaction force, traditionally prioritizing mobility and deployability over heavy armor and firepower to optimize airdrop and air assault operations. However, with the increasing number of Y-20 transport aircraft entering service, the 15th Airborne can now afford to field slightly heavier equipment. The TKUP201 is an example of this shift toward a more firepower direction.
Vehicle "KJ60 2402 " translates into: KJ = Air force, 60 = 134th Combined-Arms Mechanized Airborne Brigade. 2402 = 2nd battalion, 4th company,
Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Photos Of The Day: ZBD03 Airborne Recovery Variant
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
PLAAF Airborne's new assault brigade
12 months after the last great PLA orbat reform, CCTV airs its first report on PLAAF's assault brigade thus confirming its existence. Source (here)
The CMC decommissioned three divisional headquarters (43rd, 44th and 45th) on April 19th, their regiments are now reformed into 6 brigades (127th, 128th, 130th, 131st, 133rd, and 134th) directly under the corps headquarters . Additionally, there will be a new SpOps Brigade , a Strategic Support Brigade (Engineering, Communication, etc) and an Aviation Brigade(Fixed And Rotary Wing Aircraft) bringing to a total of 9 line brigades.
The 15th ABC's organic helicopter regiment was first revealed during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake rescue work and then by a high profile fly-by during the 60th national day celebration.
It is now time for the 15th to test its newly found air mobility assault capability in a large military exercise. The advantage of air mobile assault over airdrop are many: ranging from entire unit delivery in one place--which immediately allows combat-readiness, precision resupply landings, to on-station fire support from helicopter gunships. In time, it will be interesting to see if a small portion of the 15th ABC will be converted into air-cavalry to enhance the corps' mission profile.
Airborne troops in training
(Source: China Military Online) 2010-01-18
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/news-channels/photo-reports/2010-01/18/content_4119686.htm
Air-ground coordination
Since the beginning of the training of the new year, a troop unit of the airborne force under the Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has organized the comprehensive exercise of live shell, actual-airdrop and actual-explosion strictly in accordance with the new Outline of Military Training and Evaluation. During the exercise, it stressed training on such subjects as command and control, airborne landing and airdrop, fire strike and comprehensive support, in a bid to enhance the core military capability of the troops. Shown in the pictures are some scenes of the troop unit in training.
By Wang Haitao
Editor:Yang Ru
央视网消息：作为国防和军队改革后组建的新质作战力量，日前，组建刚刚一年的空军空降兵某空中突击旅首次亮相练兵场，开展多机型伞降训练和空地协同训练，迈开了由传统伞降部队向多能空中突击部队转型的坚实步伐
Saturday, April 29, 2017
15th Airborne Corps' new ORBAT
Sunday, January 19, 2014
PR Photos of the day: Vertical assault of an PLAAF airborne battalion combined arms battlegroup
Monday, January 18, 2010
15th Airborne Corps (ABC) is testing their vertical envelopment/air mobility capability
