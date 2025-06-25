Photo Of The Day: Y-20B 20342, 20343 and 20346

This photo confirms that the Shenyang WS-20 turbofan powered Y-20B has entered PLAAF services. Serial numbers of 20342 and 20343 confirming that they are with the 13th Transport Aviation Division, Central Theater Command Air Force HQ.
Friday, October 11, 2024
PLAAF Unit Of The Day: 37th Regiment, 13th Transport Aviation Division, Central Theater Command Air Force HQ
Home to 28 Y-20 Heavy Transport of the PLAAF as of Oct 11th.
Saturday, April 04, 2020
PLAAF's airlift to Wuhan
The 2,600 military medical personnel are drawn from the PLA Army, Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force, Joint Logistic Support Force and Armed Police Force. According to the above two hospitals’ treatment capacity and construction progress, the military medical personnel will be deployed in batches. The first group of 1,400 personnel has arrived in Wuhan on February 13 and scheduled to carry out medical treatment as soon as possible.
Most of them were airlifted via a fleet of 11 transports "Y-20 (4th Division 12th Regiment), IL-76 (13th Division) and Y-9 (4th Division 10th Regiment) (link)"
At the same time, PLA's Joint Logistic Support Force also procured 10,000 protective suits for military medical personnel each day, and over two million face masks have been imported from around the world. (link)
3xY-20, 5xIL-76 and 3xY-9
