Z-20 Transport Helicopter, Now With China Coast Guard (CCG)

During a visit to China by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, a Z-20 transport helicopter painted in China Coast Guard livery was spotted. This suggests that the Z-20, already widely used by the PLA, PLAAF, and PLAN, is now also in service with the civilian Coast Guard.
CCG 5901, Nansha, a 12,000-ton fully loaded vessel nicknamed the 'monster ship,' was previously seen operating the lighter Z-9 helicopter and is fully capable of supporting the heavier, more capable Z-20.
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
China Coast Guard Replenishment At Sea
One of the two China Coast Guard "Monster" cutters -Zhaotou-class, weighting in 12,000 tons - reporting here practicing replenishment at sea with two smaller Type 878 cutters (aka Civilian Type054A) which confirming its secondary mother-ship role to other smaller Coast Guard cutters on long missions, say around China Sea Sea.
The two Type 878 are 2303 and 2307
