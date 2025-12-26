Friday, December 26, 2025

A Feihong FH-97-Like CCA-type drone spotted on the 076 Light Carrier/Drone LHD

 If this is the second type of CCA drone to be carried by the 076 Sichuan, after the GJ-11, then she could carry other drones as well.  No surprise here 

 



 

 







 

Photo Of The Day: China’s second electromagnetic catapult–equipped naval vessel prepares for sea trials

 Type076 drone carrier / amphibious assault ship

 




 

 

 

Thursday, November 06, 2025

Photos Of The Day: Type 076 landing helicopter dock's CATOBAR system is now visible

One notable detail from the Type 076 landing helicopter dock's launch ceremony on December 27, 2024, was that its CATOBAR system—comprising an electromagnetic catapult and arresting gear was covered from view.  Now you can have a full view from the two photos below:




Thursday, September 25, 2025

Checking in with China's other electromagnetic catapult (EM catapult) equipped ship (Sept 25th)

The Type 076 landing helicopter dock Sichuan has remained relatively quiet since her launch on December 27, 2024 especially when compared to her older, larger, and far more louder sister, the Type 003 Fujian, which recently made headlines by launching a bunch of birds from her electromagnetic catapult and arresting systems.

According to chatter on Chinese social media, Sichuan is now preparing to set sail, promising fresh material for PLA watchers and armchair generals alike to dissect every move and detail.   Youtube will be busy for sure.



