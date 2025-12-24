Unit Update: PLAN 6th Marine Brigade Dec 24th

Finally a confirmation that the PLAN 6th Marine Brigade is now equipped with Type15/ZTQ-15 light tank. Previously, the 6th was equipped with ZTD05 assault gun for 105mm direct fire support.
6355 and 6359 = 6th Marine Brigade, 3rd Battalion,
Older photo of ZTD05 from the 2nd battalion, 6th Marine Brigade (note the numbers 6247, 6244)
Friday, October 17, 2025
Unit Update: PLAN 6th Marine Brigade
The PCL-181 is a wheeled artillery system, and
its selection over heavier tracked alternatives like the PLZ-05 likely
reflects a strategic preference for enhanced mobility and reduced
logistical burden for the PLAN Marine. Its lighter weight and
road-friendly design make it well-suited for rapid deployment and
maneuverability, those are key advantages for the 6th Marine Brigade.
Tuesday, January 09, 2018
The 5th PLAN Marine Briagde is here
Saturday, December 23, 2017
PLAN Marine Orbat Update, Dec 23rd 2017
Monday, March 06, 2017
"We will have a bigger Navy and Marine Corps" Admiral Liu Xiaojiang
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Long expected, the third PLAN Marine Brigade is now here.
The first PLAN Marine Brigade commissioned on May 1980. 164th Motorized Infantry Division, 41st Army Group Army transferred to the Chinese Marine Corps as the 164th Marine Brigade on July 1998. This new Marine Brigade is another army transfer, this time from the 77th "Yimeng/沂蒙" Motorized Infantry Brigade, 26th Group Army, Jinan MR/ Northern Theater Command.
The 77th is a proud PLA outfit, commissioned by the CMC on December 1945 and participated in some of the major campaigns during the Chinese Civil War (The Battle of Luannan, the Battle of Laiwu, the Battle of Menglianggu, the Battle of Kaifeng, the Battle of Huaihai, the Battle of the Yangtze River, and the Battle of Shanghai). It also took part in the Second, Fourth, and Fifth campaigns of the "War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea".
