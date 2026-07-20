China Coast Guard for Anti-Submarine Warfare?

For those following PLAN development, the Z-20F itself shouldn't carry much shock value anymore. After all, the PLAN's decision to add hangar space to its latest FFGs and DDGs exists specifically to accommodate this new dedicated anti-submarine platform. The Z-20F is heavier and needs more hangar/deck space than the Z-9/Ka-28 it replaces, and it carries a distinctive disc-shaped fairing under the fuselage believed to house a sea-search radar.
Reuters' Greg Torode has a good write-up on the helicopter's public debut, which you can read [here]
A Surprising New Operator
What's interesting is that this dedicated ASW helicopter is now being spotted in China Coast Guard (CCG) colors, operating alongside CCG cutters.
There's an argument that the Z-20F's versatility: surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics support, patrol, and vertical replenishment makes it a natural fit beyond the PLAN. But assigning a purpose-built ASW airframe to the Coast Guard still looks like overkill. High-end radar is expensive, and sonobuoy/dipping-sonar suites in particular are not the kind of equipment you want handled casually.
If you view the Coast Guard as a civilian body focused on chasing illegal fishing vessels, putting a Z-20F on its flight deck doesn't make much sense. But if you view the CCG as an extension of the PLAN, the appearance of frontline naval hardware there tracks with what's already known about the two organizations' relationship. As Andrew S. Erickson notes in "China Maritime Report No. 47: The People of China's Navy and Other Maritime Forces — Extended Summary of Conference Findings" [link]:
"The PLAN maintains a strong relationship with the China Coast Guard (CCG), Maritime Militia, and other maritime forces. It provides training support for the CCG. PLAN VTCs helped the CCG develop an Outline on Military Training and Evaluation (OMTE) and standardize cross-fleet training. Many PLAN officers have been transferred to the CCG since 2018, including the CCG's current Commandant, Yu Zhong, and his predecessor, Wang Zhongcai."
Reserving Judgment
That said, I'd caution against jumping to conclusions. So far we only have photos of a Z-20F in CCG colors, with no additional details or reporting out of China to confirm what's actually going on. How Beijing would operationalize an ASW platform within the Coast Guard — the logistics, C4I integration, training pipeline, and personnel — raises more questions than it answers.
Z-20F in PLAN colors
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Z‑20F anti‑submarine helicopter aboard a Type 054A frigate.
Anti‑submarine warfare has long been the soft spot in China’s otherwise fast‑growing naval power. Before the Z‑20F came along, the PLAN had to make do with the lighter, shorter‑range Z‑9 and the imported Russian Kamov Ka‑27/28/31 series. The Kamovs were capable for their time, but they’re aging fast with some already retired, and keeping those Russian imports maintained is like trying to service a Soviet‑era washing machine: possible, but not something anyone enjoys.
That’s where the Z‑20F steps in, finally giving the PLAN a modern, purpose‑built ASW helicopter to fill this very critical gap.
Saturday, August 03, 2024
A new batch of Type054Amod FFG under construction at Guangzhou
While a new class of Type054B FFG is undergo sea trials, the PLAN
surprised many by ordering a new batch of ten new Type54A FFG with the
following medications: A larger hanger to better accommodate the Z-20F
anti-submarine reconnaissance helicopter, an improved H/PJ-87A 100mm
Main Gun over the previous batch's standard H/PJ-26 76mm, and a new rear
mast active phased array low-altitude fast-scanning radar, most likely
the Type368 rather than the Type364, found on other late batch
Type54As.
There were five batches of ten Type054A each; once the sixth batch is completed, the total number of Type054A will be 60.
Guangzhou Huangpu Shipyard
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Introducing Type 501 China Coast Guard Cutter, AKA civilian Type 052D DDG
The new Type 501 China Coast Guard Cutter, weighing 6000 tons, is equipped with a Type 382 surface search radar for S&R purposes, powered by a GT-25000 turbine, and can support multiple types of drones and helicopters, making it a good fit to support the China Coast Guard's ever-increasing "civilian" mandates.
Down gunned to a 76mm in due course
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Type 052D DDG ship hull for the China Coast Guard (CCG)
Well, the conversion of military ship hulls to "civilian" China Coast Guard has occurred before, with Type 54A to CCG Type 878 and 22 Type 056 transferred to China Coast Guard in 2021.
I guess it is now Type052D's turn.
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