5th Marine Brigade update

Unlike the 1st, 2nd and 6th Marine Brigade which are all tracked based, it seen that the 5th Marine opted for an all-wheeled configuration for their AFV
Sunday, November 25, 2018
Photos of the day: 5th PLAN Marine Brigade with Lynx 8x8 all-terrain buggy
Photo released on Nov 24, 2018 by the PLAN WeChat account.
Recon elements of the 5th Marine Brigade just received its Lynx 8x8 All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) . The fact that they are issued ATV instead of dedicated amphibious IFV is a telling story of what their intended role will be.
Photo credit goes to Andrew KC
It just completed its first field deployment drill in minus ten degrees near its home port of Qingdao (here). The 1st and 2nd PLAN Marine Brigades are home-ported in Zhanjiang, South Sea Fleet. Since the 5th Marine Briagde is in Qingdao, it is likely under the North Sea Fleet.
Thursday, April 12, 2018
5th PLAN Marine Brigade update (4/12/2018)
Photo credit goes to Andrew KC
Note some of the smurfs are still sporting 1970's old "steel helm"
