Closer look: SH15 Truck-mounte 155mm Self-Propelled Gun-Howitzer

Saturday, January 05, 2019
PLA orbat update: 308th Independent Artillery Brigade, Tibet MD gets SH15 Truck-mounte 155mm Self-Propelled Gun-Howitzer
Saturday, October 06, 2018
A battary of the new Truck-mounted 155mm Gun-Howitzer for PLA (Not for export)
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Norinco CAESAR in service with the PLA
This truck mounted 155mm concept was first revealed in 2007 based on the towed Type89 (PLL01) 155mm/L52 system. It can fire all standard 155mm NATO ammunition in addition to Norinco's 155mm laser-guided round. It is mounted on a standard Chinese 6x6 truck chassis but can be easily "remounted" with a local truck and a secondary 12.7mm machine gun for defense.
While the SH-1 sports no armor protection, it is light enough to be airlifted by a C-130 or a Y-9 class transport, making it a more flexible option for China's growing Rapid Reaction Units
SH-1 from the 2016 Zhuhai Airshow
