Closer look: SH15 Truck-mounte 155mm Self-Propelled Gun-Howitzer

Freshly minted rolling off production line to join an Artillery Brigade of the Eastern Theater Command.   No time to unwrap?














PLA orbat update: 308th Independent Artillery Brigade, Tibet MD gets SH15 Truck-mounte 155mm Self-Propelled Gun-Howitzer




A battary of the new Truck-mounted 155mm Gun-Howitzer for PLA (Not for export)




Norinco CAESAR in service with the PLA

SH-1 started as an export project with Pakistan and Burma be the two known customers.  Latest photos from the 72nd Artillery Brigade, 72nd Group Army,  Eastern Theater Command confirms that SH-1's PLA domestic equivalent is now in service at home.   The 72nd Artillery Brigade also commands PHL03 300mm long range MRL and PLZ05 155mm tracked SP howitzer, a heavy hitting unit indeed.

This truck mounted 155mm concept was first revealed in 2007 based on the towed Type89 (PLL01) 155mm/L52 system.  It can fire all standard 155mm NATO ammunition in addition to Norinco's 155mm laser-guided round.  It is mounted on a standard Chinese 6x6 truck chassis but can be easily "remounted" with a local truck and a secondary 12.7mm machine gun for defense.

While the SH-1 sports no armor protection, it is light enough to be airlifted by a C-130 or a Y-9 class transport, making it a more flexible option for China's growing Rapid Reaction Units





 SH-1 from the 2016 Zhuhai Airshow

