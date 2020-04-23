Orbat Update: 62nd Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade, LX14, 76th Group Army, Western Theater Command

With another around of upgrades, the 62nd, LX14, is now categorized as a Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade. With ZBD-04A IFV, ZTZ-99A MBT, PPZ120mm SPM, PHZ10 Modular Tracked 122/300mm MRL, PGZ07 Twin-35mm Tracked SPAA and AFT-10 NLOS ATGM. It is the very best of what the PLA can field today
A fresh new paint job for the boys of the 62nd Combined-Arms Brigade, 76th Group Army, Western Theater Command
Finally proper desert camo for this important regional RRU
62nd Combined-Arms Brigade, 76th Group Army, Western Theater Command
The 62nd is the second confirmed Type99A operator of the PLA (here
) . The first one - of course - is the 112nd Heavy Mech Infantry Division.
This brigade traded in their Type96 for Type99A in Nov 2016 and received its Type04A IFV in May 2016
AFT10 ATGW
PHZ10 122-mm SPMRL
Such a showoff
PGZ09 35mm SPAAA
