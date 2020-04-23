Thursday, April 23, 2020

Orbat Update: 62nd Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade, LX14, 76th Group Army, Western Theater Command

With another around of upgrades, the 62nd, LX14, is now categorized as a Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade.   With ZBD-04A IFV,  ZTZ-99A MBT, PPZ120mm SPM, PHZ10 Modular Tracked 122/300mm MRL, PGZ07 Twin-35mm Tracked SPAA and AFT-10 NLOS ATGM.    It is the very best of what the PLA can field today















Saturday, November 24, 2018

A fresh new paint job for the boys of the 62nd Combined-Arms Brigade, 76th Group Army, Western Theater Command

Finally proper desert camo for this important regional RRU













Sunday, August 05, 2018

62nd Combined-Arms Brigade, 76th Group Army, Western Theater Command

The 62nd is the second confirmed Type99A operator of the PLA (here) . The first one - of course - is the 112nd Heavy Mech Infantry Division.

This brigade traded in their Type96 for Type99A in Nov 2016 and received its Type04A IFV in May 2016


 AFT10 ATGW
 PHZ10 122-mm SPMRL
 Such a showoff
 PGZ09 35mm SPAAA

