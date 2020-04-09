Photos of the day: VT4 MBT, SH2 122 mm self-propelled and ST1 8x8 wheeled Assault Gun landing in Lagos Nigeria.

With a $152m contract on the table, the Chinese government, it was learnt was made to guarantee the quality and timely delivery of the armaments, which are mostly intended for use in the North-east to boost the ongoing war against insurgency.
“Those who will operate them have been trained in China. If not for the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19, we expected some of their trainers to join us here to train more people.“From the army, expect more robust operation to put behind us the menace of insecurity, that of Boko Haram, bandits among others.”
This makes Nigeria the second known operator of the VT4 MBT after Thailand's 58 million USD for 28 VT4 buy in 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment