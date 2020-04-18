PLA Orbat Update: 204th Heavy Armored Combined-Arms Brigade (LB 16) 78th Group Army

ZBD-04A of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion
ZTZ-99A of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion
PGZ09 35mm SPAAA of the 7th AD battalion
PLZ07A of the 6th Artillery Battalion
PPZ10 120mm SPM of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion
ZBD-04A of the 3rd Combined Arms Battalion
ZTZ-99A of the 3rd Combined Arms Battalion
ZTZ-99A of the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion
Saturday, June 08, 2019
PLA Unit of the day: 204th Combined-Arms Brigade, 78th GA, Northern Theater Command
The 4th Tank Division was founded in 1969 amid the Sino-Soviet Border Conflict. The division was stuck with the vintage T-34/85 tanks until 1980. During 1980-1982 ZTZ-59/59A's finally replaced T-34/85's. In around 2015 the 4th Armored Brigade received ZTZ99's, and in 2019 ZTZ99A's arrived
