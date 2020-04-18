Saturday, April 18, 2020

Meet Mengshi Armored Wheeled Vehicle Family, China's Humvee Replacement

These days one can hardly open a PLA ground force website without seeing one of those Mengshi Armored Vehicles as the backdrop.  Examples are (here), (here) and (here).   A clean indication that the Mengshi is now PLA's standard Light Tactical Vehicle replacing the old US Humvee based EQ2050.  Mengshi offers greater armor protection, max road range, and light fire power mount options over the EQ2050.

Just in case you are wondering --  yes Mengshi is for sale at alibaba (link) for about 90,000 to 140,000 USD.   Of course, visa and western union forms of payment are accepted.  Don't be silly.

 Protection against 7.62 rounds













 In service with a brigade in Tibet MD







Saturday, January 06, 2018


Photo of the day: South China Sea's "blue smurf" garrison gets new Mengshi assault vehicle


Not all China Navy's Marine units are trained for offensive operations, part of its orbat is reserved for stationary South China Sea island garrison.  With the introduction of Mengshi, they now have modern motorized vehicles on those "newly built" military garrison posts. 

Vegetation suggests Yongxing island









Saturday, December 02, 2017


Screen captures of the day: Next Generation of Dongfeng Light Utility Vehicle Under Eval in Tibet

Tech/spec is not yet available but it seems beefier and of course, armed with a remote weapon station.  There is a 6x6 flatbed light pick-up truck variant also, targeting the ever growing Chinese redneck market I suppose.  


 Beer cup holder is extra -- I can totally imagine they would over charging such an essential item
  







Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)