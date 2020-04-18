Meet Mengshi Armored Wheeled Vehicle Family, China's Humvee Replacement

Just in case you are wondering -- yes Mengshi is for sale at alibaba (link) for about 90,000 to 140,000 USD. Of course, visa and western union forms of payment are accepted. Don't be silly.
Protection against 7.62 rounds
In service with a brigade in Tibet MD
Saturday, January 06, 2018
Photo of the day: South China Sea's "blue smurf" garrison gets new Mengshi assault vehicle
Not all China Navy's Marine units are trained for offensive operations, part of its orbat is reserved for stationary South China Sea island garrison. With the introduction of Mengshi, they now have modern motorized vehicles on those "newly built" military garrison posts.
Vegetation suggests Yongxing island
Saturday, December 02, 2017
Screen captures of the day: Next Generation of Dongfeng Light Utility Vehicle Under Eval in Tibet
Beer cup holder is extra -- I can totally imagine they would over charging such an essential item
