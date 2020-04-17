Chinese Victory: Complete Reversal of 1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis Achieved

Three developments that are worth noting together, all occurring within the same week:
-While Chinese naval units conduct major drills, both of the US carrier battle groups deployed to the Western Pacific are sidelined in port with "Chinese Virus", THEODORE ROOSEVELT at Guam and RONALD REAGAN at Yokosuka. https://www.newsweek.com/china-holds-navy-drills-pacific-us-aircraft-carriers-hit-coronavirus-1497163
-China sails their own CVBG past Taiwan. https://nypost.com/2020/04/15/us-military-planes-spotted-after-china-sends-ships-past-taiwan/
-US evacuates strategic bomber force from Guam, losing a key maritime strike asset in theater. https://www.airforcemag.com/air-force-ends-continuous-bomber-presence-in-guam/
It is what is, and Sun Tzu would be proud.
