PR Photos Of The Day: ZTD05 Amphibious Assault Gun on AAAV Chassis of a Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade

There are now six identified "Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigades" currently in service with the China "PLA" Army, four with the Eastern Theater Command and two with the Southern Theater Command.
For most part, they are similar equipped as their China Navy Marine Brigades counterparts with the exception of the 91st Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade, 73rd Group Army. The 91st is still soldiering on with ZTS63A (WZ213) Amphibious Light Tank and Type63C Amphibious APC.
