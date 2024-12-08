Sunday, December 08, 2024

CG Of The Day: Z-21 Heavy Attack Helicopter with Millimeter-wave AESA phased array mast fire control radar

 CG Credit, of course, goes to 大包CG




Thursday, September 19, 2024

Z-20W / Z-X China's New Heavy Attack Helicopter Sporting PLAAF Pennant Number 6232

6xxx is the series of tje 130th Air-Assault Brigade, 15th Airborne Corp, PLAAF.   If 6232 is a service pennant, this could mean that the PLAAF will get their hands on this new angry-bird before the PLA Ground Force, where LH is found.




Sunday, August 11, 2024

Artist's Impression Of The Day: Harbin Z-X China's New Heavy Attack Helicopter

Scan from the current "舰船知识" magazine issue or "Ship Knowledge" in English, some back issues can be found here (link) of the newly surfaced Harbin Z-X  New Heavy Attack Helicopter








Sunday, March 10, 2019

Confirmed, the new PLAAF airborne brigade has an organic chopper regiment

Helicopter Regiment, 130th Air-Assault Brigade, 15th Airborne

A WZ-10 attack helicopter attached to a helicopter regiment with a PLA airborne brigade lifts off from the parking apron of an airbase for a round-the-clock flight training mission on March 6, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Deng Xiaoning)
 http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/view/2019-03/08/content_9444969.htm







Wednesday, April 25, 2018

PLAAF Airborne's new assault brigade

12 months after the last great PLA orbat reform, CCTV airs its first report on PLAAF's assault brigade thus confirming its existence.   Source (here)

央视网消息：作为国防和军队改革后组建的新质作战力量，日前，组建刚刚一年的空军空降兵某空中突击旅首次亮相练兵场，开展多机型伞降训练和空地协同训练，迈开了由传统伞降部队向多能空中突击部队转型的坚实步伐














Saturday, April 29, 2017

15th Airborne Corps' new ORBAT

The CMC decommissioned three divisional headquarters (43rd, 44th and 45th) on April 19th,  their regiments are now reformed into 6 brigades (127th, 128th, 130th, 131st, 133rd, and 134th) directly under the corps headquarters .   Additionally,  there will be a new SpOps Brigade , a Strategic Support Brigade (Engineering, Communication, etc) and an Aviation Brigade(Fixed And Rotary Wing Aircraft) bringing to a total of 9 line brigades. 


Sunday, January 19, 2014


PR Photos of the day: Vertical assault of an PLAAF airborne battalion combined arms battlegroup












Monday, January 18, 2010


15th Airborne Corps (ABC) is testing their vertical envelopment/air mobility capability

The 15th ABC's organic helicopter regiment was first revealed during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake rescue work and then by a high profile fly-by during the 60th national day celebration.

It is now time for the 15th to test its newly found air mobility assault capability in a large military exercise. The advantage of air mobile assault over airdrop are many: ranging from entire unit delivery in one place--which immediately allows combat-readiness, precision resupply landings, to on-station fire support from helicopter gunships. In time, it will be interesting to see if a small portion of the 15th ABC will be converted into air-cavalry to enhance the corps' mission profile.


