CG Of The Day: Z-21 Heavy Attack Helicopter with Millimeter-wave AESA phased array mast fire control radar

CG Credit, of course, goes to 大包CG
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Z-20W / Z-X China's New Heavy Attack Helicopter Sporting PLAAF Pennant Number 6232
6xxx is the series of tje 130th Air-Assault Brigade, 15th Airborne Corp, PLAAF. If 6232 is a service pennant, this could mean that the PLAAF will get their hands on this new angry-bird before the PLA Ground Force, where LH is found.
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Artist's Impression Of The Day: Harbin Z-X China's New Heavy Attack Helicopter
Scan from the current "舰船知识" magazine issue or "Ship Knowledge" in English, some back issues can be found here (link) of the newly surfaced Harbin Z-X New Heavy Attack Helicopter
Sunday, March 10, 2019
Confirmed, the new PLAAF airborne brigade has an organic chopper regiment
A WZ-10 attack helicopter attached to a helicopter regiment with a PLA airborne brigade lifts off from the parking apron of an airbase for a round-the-clock flight training mission on March 6, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Deng Xiaoning)
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/view/2019-03/08/content_9444969.htm
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
PLAAF Airborne's new assault brigade
央视网消息：作为国防和军队改革后组建的新质作战力量，日前，组建刚刚一年的空军空降兵某空中突击旅首次亮相练兵场，开展多机型伞降训练和空地协同训练，迈开了由传统伞降部队向多能空中突击部队转型的坚实步伐
Saturday, April 29, 2017
15th Airborne Corps' new ORBAT
Sunday, January 19, 2014
PR Photos of the day: Vertical assault of an PLAAF airborne battalion combined arms battlegroup
Monday, January 18, 2010
15th Airborne Corps (ABC) is testing their vertical envelopment/air mobility capability
It is now time for the 15th to test its newly found air mobility assault capability in a large military exercise. The advantage of air mobile assault over airdrop are many: ranging from entire unit delivery in one place--which immediately allows combat-readiness, precision resupply landings, to on-station fire support from helicopter gunships. In time, it will be interesting to see if a small portion of the 15th ABC will be converted into air-cavalry to enhance the corps' mission profile.
