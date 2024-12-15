47th Chinese naval escort taskforce departs for Gulf of Aden
2024-12-15
ZHOUSHAN, Dec. 15 -- The 47th Chinese naval escort taskforce set off from a military port in Zhoushan City, southeast China's Zhejiang Province at around 9:00 a.m., December 15. The taskforce is heading for Gulf of Aden, to take over the escort mission from the 46th taskforce.
The 47th escort taskforce consists of guided-missile destroyer Baotou (Hull 133), guided-missile frigate Honghe (Hull 523) and comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu (Hull 904), carrying two ship-borne helicopters and over 700 mission members including dozens of special operations soldiers.
This is the fourth escort mission for comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu and the first time for both destroyer Baotou and frigate Honghe.
Sunday, December 15, 2024
QJZ-171 Heavy Machine Gun Spotted With The PLA Marine.
