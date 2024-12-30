Forever CJ-6

CCTV captured footage of a newly minted Nanchang CJ-6 taking off. Some in China requested that the PLAN be photographed a CJ-6 taking off from one of her new flattops, as a reenactment to a WWII Pacific Theater scene. Personally, I believe that's a terrific concept; let's do it.
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Yup, CJ-6 trainer still in production
This tiny trustworthy basic training is still in production after 60 odd years, according to this AVIC PR photo. It now has a civilian variant to offer as well.
