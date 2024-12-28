PLAN is visiting Vietnam again, more signs of a changing time

Photos of DDG 173 Changsha and and Type 071 LPD 999 Jinggangshan ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy visiting Da Nang, Vietnam (link) (link)
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Photo Collecton Of The Day: Sailing Back To Cam Ranh Bay
PANO
- On September 10, sailing vessel Po Lang (coded 86) with 95 officers,
sailors and cadets led by Captain Liu Kue Wu, Second-in-Command of the
training vessel unit of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy,
docked at Cam Ranh International Port, starting a courtesy visit to
Khanh Hoa province.
https://en.qdnd.vn/military/intl-relations-and-cooperation/chinese-sailing-vessel-visits-khanh-hoa-province-569829
Senior Captain Truong Dang Thuan, Chief of the Office of the Vietnam Naval Academy, hosted the reception. The event saw the attendance of representatives of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Khanh Hoa province and several functional agencies, representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam and Chinese Defense Attaché to Vietnam.
Sailing vessel Po Lang docks at Cam Ranh International Port, Khanh Hoa province.
During the four-day visit, the commanding staff of Vessel Po Lang will pay courtesy visits on leaders of the Khanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee, Naval Region 4 Command, and Vietnam Naval Academy. Meanwhile, the Chinese officers, sailors and cadets will attend sports competitions with troops of the Vietnam Naval Academy and visit the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense’s functional units.
Friday, September 06, 2024
Vietnam's Cam Ranh Bay Naval Base, Tales Of Two Visits
On July 15th, 2024, the US Navy's 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) visited Vietnam's Cam Ranh Bay (link).
Along with other USN visits in that region, it was accompanied by media
coverage and, of course, OpEd speculation across the spectrum. (link) (link) (link)
Following the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam's visit to China (link) on August 18th, the PLAN paid a visit to the same Cam Ranh Bay (link) It was accompanied by little or no fanfare, as were earlier PLAN visits in that region; it has "It was another Tuesday" feel to it.
Those two nations take different approaches to their military foreign affairs, that's for sure.
|2x 07LPD and 1x Type 052D DDG 174 Hefei at Cam Ranh Bay
No comments:
Post a Comment