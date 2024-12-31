Random muse on the so-called "sixth-generation stealth fighter" from China.

It is natural that folks from the internal tend to discuss or focus on the specifications of a new airplane, such as its top speed, payloads, and other wonderful specs.
Other key considerations, such as the PLAAF's future air combat doctrines and intended roles, warrant further debate. Unless my google-fu skills have deteriorated, they are not online yet. Take the concept of them being "stealth drone controllers", for example; it is incredibly creative, and its implications for future air combat should be explored by military professionals. Now that is something I would like to read more about over how fast they could fly.
No comments:
Post a Comment