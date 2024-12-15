Macau garrison trades in their Type95B short-barrel carbine with QBZ-192 carbine and also FPV. Of course.

Saturday, July 27, 2024
"Panlong" joint anti-terrorism exercise
The Macau SAR conducted a large-scale "Panlong" joint anti-terrorism
exercise, simulating a terrorist attack on a concert and holding
hostages yesterday (July 26th). As part of the exercise, the PLA
stationed in Macao sent anti-chemical warfare, special warfare, and
communications troops to the location to assist with the rescue
mission. As you may recall, not too long ago, there was an actual
terrorist incident in Russia involving a concert hall.
Note the heavily modified short QBZ-95–1 carbine with Picatinny rail
