"Tis the season" for PLA Watchers.

The other major news of the day:  


Xinhua News | China launches first Type 076 amphibious assault ship

China launched its first Type 076 new-generation amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, in Shanghai on Friday. #XinhuaNews

Close Encounters Of The Second Drone Carrier Kind

Most China Navy (PLAN) observers are concentrated on the "Type 076 Light Carrier/Drone Mothership" and for good reason, for it is the world's first UCAV/amphibious assault ship hybrid, weighting roughly 40,000 tons and now under construction in Shanghai (here). 

 Judging by the latest image posted on Chinese Internet, the PLAN is building or modifying a "drone carrier" based on the Type 074A Class LSM, weighing roughly 800 tons, much smaller than her Type 076 sister. However, if the program is successful, Chinese shipyards would surely produce a large number of drones carriers in a short period of time, raising the concept of "drone swarm" to a new height. Pun was, of course, intended.  

Type 074A Class LSM based "Drone Carrier" 
The addition of a "flat top" layer provides more storage space below deck, while the open-ended design simplifies drone recovery operations. 
 
 
Side view of a standard Type 074A LSM 
 

 Top view of a Type 074A LSM 



 
An article impression of the  Type 076 Light Carrier/Drone Mothership by 大包CG



