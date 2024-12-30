Monday, December 30, 2024

China Coast Guard Update Dec 30th 2024

Judging by recent China Internet Photos (tm), there are at least two new Type 878 Cutter (FFG054A FFG civilian variant) under construction,  one in Shanghai and one in Guangdong 




Friday, September 13, 2024

Sino Russian Coast Guard "China-Russia Coast Guard 2024" Joint Exercise. Not against any third party, of course.

Cutters taking part of this exercise are China Coast Guard vessels CCG 2303 Meishan and CCG 2305 Xiushan.   If they look familar to readers of this blog, because both cutters are civilian variant of the Type054A FFG.








 

 

 


China Coast Guard vessel formation departs for joint drills in Russia

http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/CHINA_209163/TopStories_209189/16338318.html

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A formation of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels departed on Friday morning for Russia to carry out joint drills and patrol tasks between the two countries' coast guards, the CCG said Friday.

The Chinese and Russian coast guards will hold joint drills in maritime security threat crackdown and maritime rescue, following which vessel formations of the two sides will jointly patrol waters in the northern Pacific Ocean, according to the CCG.

The CCG noted that the drills and patrol tasks are not aimed at any third party and are unrelated to the current international and regional situations.

The purpose is to consolidate and deepen the friendly and practical cooperation between the maritime law enforcement forces of the two countries, improve joint patrol organizational and coordination mechanisms, and enhance their ability to jointly respond to various maritime security threats, it added.  


Monday, August 12, 2024

Guangzhou Huangpu Shipyard, Aug 12th.

In addition to the new Type054Amod FFG under construction, recent images reveal that two Type 878 Cutters' (Chinese coast guard variant of Type054) maintenance are also being performed there as well  One bustling yard for sure.
 






Wednesday, January 24, 2018

China Coast Guard Commission of the Day: 3rd Type 878 Cutter (Type 054A JIANGKAI Class FFG Civilian Variant), 46303

In Guangzhou, the first pair bear the serial number of 46301 and 46302

Photo credit goes to HSH's amian510




Saturday, October 29, 2016


Additional Coast Guard Type054 and Type056 cutters launched in Guangzhou.

The second Type054 hull is sporting the pennant number of 46302.



The 76mm autocannon on the first hull is now visible


Two sisters



Sunday, May 29, 2016


China's Coast Guard getting their own Type054 based hull

And why not,  since the Type054 is a proven design with 24 hulls already in service and an extensive record of overseas deployments by the PLAN.  By sharing the common hull with the PLAN, the Coast Guard is applying the economy-of-scale of the per unit cost in addition to reductions in logistics support and  maintenance costs.

The Coast Guard is also sharing the same hull with Type056 so this is not unprecedented.




