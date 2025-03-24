Monday, March 24, 2025

PR Photo Of The Day: Myanmar Border Guard Force

A member of Myanmar's Border Guard Force is posting here with her Type/QBZ 97 civilian semi-auto 5.56X45mm.  The Myanmar/Burma Military has been producing the QBZ-97-based DI MA-1 Mk. III since 2012, and with full auto, it's unclear why they felt the need to share a photo of a semi-auto civilian counterpart.  Then again, it's just a nice PR picture; perhaps I shouldn't overthink it.



Monday, July 29, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2019

Military Parade of the day: The 30th Anniversary of United Wa State Army.

Wa State Government Special Administrative Region, Burma.

 Dongfeng EQ2050 Humvee, Type97 (5.56 NATO) and freshly minted Type56.... nice.















 

