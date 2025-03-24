PR Photo Of The Day: Myanmar Border Guard Force

A member of Myanmar's Border Guard Force is posting here with her Type/QBZ 97 civilian semi-auto 5.56X45mm. The Myanmar/Burma Military has been producing the QBZ-97-based DI MA-1 Mk. III since 2012, and with full auto, it's unclear why they felt the need to share a photo of a semi-auto civilian counterpart. Then again, it's just a nice PR picture; perhaps I shouldn't overthink it.
Monday, July 29, 2024
"Dont do this at home" photo of the day
Kachin Independence Army (KIA) Type81 rifle QJC-88 heavy machine gun
Sunday, April 28, 2019
Military Parade of the day: The 30th Anniversary of United Wa State Army.
Dongfeng EQ2050 Humvee, Type97 (5.56 NATO) and freshly minted Type56.... nice.
No comments:
Post a Comment