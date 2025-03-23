Sunday, March 23, 2025

Douyin chinese tiktok of the day: 20 Type96B MBT on a barge at ope sea

 



Link toe original video (link)

Friday, March 21, 2025

CDB Professional PLA Publication Of The Day:

CMSI has released note 14:  "Bridges Over Troubled Waters: Shuiqiao-Class Landing Barges in PLA Navy Amphibious Operations"    Full report can be downloaded here:  (link)




Saturday, January 11, 2025

CG of the day: Specialized Landing Barges

What would happen to the PLAN's amphibious warfare capabilities if it had access to a fleet of barges capable of accommodating civilian Ro-Ro?    That is currently a trending issue on Chinese military blogs.

To illiterate this concept, here's some CG by 大包CG (source link)







Saturday, October 05, 2024

PLA "Mulberry Harbour"

So this is what a Mulberry, temporary portable harbour (link) looks like.  Of course, having a civilian Ro-Ro STUFT-ed (Ships Taken Up From Trade) in the background is really icing on the cake.    The question of why the PLA would require such a temporary harbor, say 110 kilometers east of Fujian, your guess is as good as mine.






Monday, February 12, 2018

STUFT (Ships Taken Up From Trade) of the day: Zhang DaLong

SinoTrans CSC "Zhang DaLong" RORO weighting in 20,000 tons, just demonstrated it can deliver 2 fully armed PLA Army battalion battle-groups - including Type99A MBT - at open sea.  Is there any more questions regarding the existence of a Chinese STUFT program?  




