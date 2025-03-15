PLA 9-man infantry squad, March 15th, 2025 TOE update

While the basic structure of a PLA infantry squad from the Light and Medium Combined-Arms Brigades remains unaltered. However, their Table of Equipment has seen major changes since my previous update, in 2017.
As of March 15th, 2025:
- 3x radios per squad
- 2x QJB201 5.8×42mm Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), second and fourth guys from the right. They are seem carrying a PF-89 80mm "one hit wonder" rocket
- 1x QBU191 designated marksman 5.8x42mm with QMK-191 variable-magnification (3–8.6×) telescopic sight, the 1st guy from the right
- The two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (fourth and fifth from the left). The ammo carrier now issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle, a major upgrade over the previous QSZ92 sidearm only,
- Similar to 2017, the IFV driver is armed with QSZ92 sidearm only (third guy from the left). The IFV gunner is now also issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle. Both the drive and the IFV gunner stay with the IFV after landing their combat infantry comrades.
12.7mm HMG for organic fire support, that is hardcore. Unlike their 50 cal ma deuce counterpart, the Type QJZ 89 12.7 mm heavy machine gun is man-portable and weighing in at only 17.8kg.
For those who are interested in PLA Infantry TOE, here is what a Mech Infantry Squad looks like as confirmed by CCTV.
9 man squad assigned to a single IFV with 6 Type 95 assault rifles, two command radios, one machine gun, one RPG.
- A two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (first and second from the right), they also carry QSZ92 as their sidearm
- QBB95 squad automatic weapon operator is the second one from the left. He is a private
- The squad leader (corporal, right in the middle) is supported by his second fire-team leader (third from the right). He also leads the first fire-team
- STAR TREK “Red Shirts" are the two on the left.
In addition to RPG, PF-89 80mm "one hit wonder" LAW is becoming more common.
9 man squad assigned to a single IFV with 6 Type 95 assault rifles, two command radios, one machine gun, one RPG.
