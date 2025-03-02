Sunday, March 02, 2025

Photos Of The Day: Type 62 Light Tank in Sudan (or whats left of it)

 One of the 70 that was export there in the 1970s



Sunday, January 20, 2013

New role of the old ZTQ62 (Type 62) light tank

Looks like the PLA has found a new role for their retired Norinco 85mm armed Type62 light tank -- a training toy for their ARV troops.  Not a fitting end for this once proud AFV that saw much actions  in Indochina all the way back to the 1960s if you ask me.















Laos:


 Cambodia


 Bangladesh







Saturday, February 26, 2011

The decommissioning of the Type 62/WZ131 light tank.

It seems that after close to 50 years of service, the PLA is finally ready to retire it's Type62 fleet.




After seeing the above photos, our friend D6 commented the following:

The question is "what is replacing them?" -- ZBD04 (aka Type 97) would be a poor choice. Mobility is the key factor in Southern China, and ZBD04 has narrow tracks that would easily become mired in the rainy season. The frequently soft earth in the south is the reason these Type 62s have been in service so long. At least one unit actually fielded a hybrid with Type 62 chassis and ZTS63A 105mm turret. They really need an entirely new design.

Please feel free to join our ongoing discussion

