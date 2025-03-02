Photos Of The Day: Type 62 Light Tank in Sudan (or whats left of it)

One of the 70 that was export there in the 1970s
Sunday, January 20, 2013
New role of the old ZTQ62 (Type 62) light tank
Laos:
Cambodia
Bangladesh
Saturday, February 26, 2011
The decommissioning of the Type 62/WZ131 light tank.
After seeing the above photos, our friend D6 commented the following:
The question is "what is replacing them?" -- ZBD04 (aka Type 97) would be a poor choice. Mobility is the key factor in Southern China, and ZBD04 has narrow tracks that would easily become mired in the rainy season. The frequently soft earth in the south is the reason these Type 62s have been in service so long. At least one unit actually fielded a hybrid with Type 62 chassis and ZTS63A 105mm turret. They really need an entirely new design.
Please feel free to join our ongoing discussion (here)
No comments:
Post a Comment