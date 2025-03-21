CDB Professional PLA Publication Of The Day:

CMSI has released note 14: "Bridges Over Troubled Waters: Shuiqiao-Class Landing Barges in PLA Navy Amphibious Operations" Full report can be downloaded here: (link)
Saturday, January 11, 2025
CG of the day: Specialized Landing Barges
What would happen to the PLAN's amphibious warfare capabilities if it had access to a fleet of barges capable of accommodating civilian Ro-Ro? That is currently a trending issue on Chinese military blogs.
To illiterate this concept, here's some CG by 大包CG (source link)
Saturday, October 05, 2024
PLA "Mulberry Harbour"
So this is what a Mulberry, temporary portable harbour (link) looks like. Of course, having a civilian Ro-Ro STUFT-ed (Ships Taken Up From Trade) in the background is really icing on the cake. The question of why the PLA would require such a temporary harbor, say 110 kilometers east of Fujian, your guess is as good as mine.
