We're in the pipe 5 by 5

Photo of the second Type54B FFG 555 Guangzhou Huangpu under under sea tails today.
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
PLAN commissions first Type054B frigate
PLA Navy commissions first Type 054B frigate
By Global Times Published: Jan 22, 2025 10:12 AM
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202501/1327355.shtml
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's first Type 054B frigate, the Luohe, is commissioned on Wednesday, given the hull number 545, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
With the hull number 545 and a displacement of about 5,000 tons, the Luohe is a new generation of frigate independently developed and built by China. It has made breakthroughs in vessel stealth technology, combat command systems, and firepower integrated control, among other aspects, significantly enhancing its performance.
The ship possesses strong comprehensive combat capabilities and diversified military mission capabilities, which are of great significance for improving the overall combat effectiveness of naval warship formations. It is an important piece of equipment for the transformation and development of the Chinese navy, according to Xinhua.
Monday, December 02, 2024
Type054B Dec 2nd 2024 Update
The first Type054B FFG has been assigned a ship penned number of 545 and the name "Luohe" 漯河舰 built by the Hudong Zhonghua Changxing Shipyard, suggesting it will be organic to the Eastern Theater Fleet
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Photo Of The Day: Type 054B FFG Spotted at Yalong Bay, Sanya, Hainan, China
Together with three Type055DDG and three Type052DDDG. Type054B's double-side rotating phased array radar is the give-away.
Friday, August 30, 2024
Just a bunch of Type054B FFG to start the weekend , Type054A vs Type54B
