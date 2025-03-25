Boring trucking photos of the day: loading and unloading into automotive ferries and LSTs, perhaps a "Mulberry Harbour" someday

Students from the Wuxi Joint Logistics Support Center marked the end of the complete drill. They drove military vehicles along several routes and utilized methods such as mimicking trains, air transportation, and on-the-spot maneuvers on canals and highways to deliver cargo under varies "combat conditions"
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Douyin chinese tiktok of the day: 20 Type96B MBT on a barge at ope sea
Link toe original video (link)
Friday, March 21, 2025
CDB Professional PLA Publication Of The Day:
CMSI has released note 14: "Bridges Over Troubled Waters: Shuiqiao-Class Landing Barges in PLA Navy Amphibious Operations" Full report can be downloaded here: (link)
Saturday, January 11, 2025
CG of the day: Specialized Landing Barges
What would happen to the PLAN's amphibious warfare capabilities if it had access to a fleet of barges capable of accommodating civilian Ro-Ro? That is currently a trending issue on Chinese military blogs.
To illiterate this concept, here's some CG by 大包CG (source link)
Saturday, October 05, 2024
PLA "Mulberry Harbour"
So this is what a Mulberry, temporary portable harbour (link) looks like. Of course, having a civilian Ro-Ro STUFT-ed (Ships Taken Up From Trade) in the background is really icing on the cake. The question of why the PLA would require such a temporary harbor, say 110 kilometers east of Fujian, your guess is as good as mine.
No comments:
Post a Comment