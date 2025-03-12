New PLAN Development Of The Day: 155mm Naval Guided Missile Gun

As of today, the heaviest naval combatant under the PLAN command is the Type055 DDG, sporting a H/PJ-38 130mm naval gun, the same H/PJ-38 also found on the type Type 052D. Reading the plaque, this new "155 mm Naval Guided Missile Gun" was freshly minted in March 2025 (this month) by the State Factory 447 weighting in 21800 Kg.
The next logical set of questions are:
1) Retrofiring the Type055 from 130mm to this new 155mm?
2) A new class of PLAN "heavy" is under consideration?
Both 1 and 2?
Your guess is as good as mine.
