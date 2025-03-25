China Coast Guard Replenishment At Sea

One of the two China Coast Guard "Monster" cutters -Zhaotou-class, weighting in 12,000 tons - reporting here practicing replenishment at sea with two smaller Type 878 cutters (aka Civilian Type054A) which confirming its secondary mother-ship role to other smaller Coast Guard cutters on long missions, say around China Sea Sea.
The two Type 878 are 2303 and 2307
Friday, September 13, 2024
Sino Russian Coast Guard "China-Russia Coast Guard 2024" Joint Exercise. Not against any third party, of course.
Cutters taking part of this exercise are China Coast Guard vessels CCG 2303 Meishan and CCG 2305 Xiushan. If they look familar to readers of this blog, because both cutters are civilian variant of the Type054A FFG.
China Coast Guard vessel formation departs for joint drills in Russia
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A formation of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels departed on Friday morning for Russia to carry out joint drills and patrol tasks between the two countries' coast guards, the CCG said Friday.
The Chinese and Russian coast guards will hold joint drills in maritime security threat crackdown and maritime rescue, following which vessel formations of the two sides will jointly patrol waters in the northern Pacific Ocean, according to the CCG.
The CCG noted that the drills and patrol tasks are not aimed at any third party and are unrelated to the current international and regional situations.
The purpose is to consolidate and deepen the friendly and practical cooperation between the maritime law enforcement forces of the two countries, improve joint patrol organizational and coordination mechanisms, and enhance their ability to jointly respond to various maritime security threats, it added.
Monday, August 12, 2024
Guangzhou Huangpu Shipyard, Aug 12th.
In addition to the new Type054Amod FFG under construction, recent
images reveal that two Type 878 Cutters' (Chinese coast guard variant of
Type054) maintenance are also being performed there as well One
bustling yard for sure.
Wednesday, January 24, 2018
China Coast Guard Commission of the Day: 3rd Type 878 Cutter (Type 054A JIANGKAI Class FFG Civilian Variant), 46303
Saturday, October 29, 2016
Additional Coast Guard Type054 and Type056 cutters launched in Guangzhou.
Sunday, May 29, 2016
China's Coast Guard getting their own Type054 based hull
The Coast Guard is also sharing the same hull with Type056 so this is not unprecedented.
Tuesday, May 26, 2015
China coast guard's "10,000-ton" cutter under sea trials
Sunday, February 08, 2015
Photos of the day: China's second 10,000 ton Coast Guard cutter under constuction in Shanghai
From this aerial of Jiangnan Shipyard, the twin 10,000 Ton class cutters are clearly visible, together with 3 Type 052D, 2 Type 052 C DDGs and 2 LCACs.
Saturday, December 13, 2014
Photo of the day: China’s new 10,000 ton Coast Guard cutter 2901
China builds world's largest patrol ship: report
Analysts said the ship, with a higher continuous voyage capability than current Chinese ships, could better cope with conditions in the South China Sea and safeguard the country's maritime interests.
According to a Tuesday report by the Beijing Times, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) recently said on its official website that it signed contracts in 2013 to build two kinds of marine surveillance ships, one of them 10,000 tons.
However, the information was no longer available on the company's website on Tuesday.
CSIC's spokesman Liu Zhengguo Tuesday declined to confirm the news to the Global Times, saying it would take days to verify the information.
If confirmed, the vessel under construction would surpass Japan Coast Guard's two 6,500-ton vessels to be the world's largest patrol ship.
The China Coast Guard's (CCG) largest patrol ships in service have a tonnage of 4,000.
China Ocean News reported Tuesday that a 5,000-ton class patrol ship will be deployed to the waters around Sansha, China's newest city, set up to consolidate the country's claim over the South China Sea.
Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army, said that building large tonnage vessels has become a trend in shoring up China's maritime strength, as the fleet of the patrol ships used to be made up of outdated vessels as well as retired warships, which were refitted.
Liu Cigui, head of the State Oceanic Administration (SOA), last week told a national maritime work conference that 20 new patrol vessels are under construction.
It is not clear to which area the 10,000-ton vessel allegedly under construction would be commissioned.
Wang Xiaopeng, a maritime border expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that as its continuous voyage capability is expected to be over 10,000 nautical miles, the ship will be able to carry out cross-sea patrols.
Yu Zhirong, a retired official from the maritime law enforcement authority in the East China Sea, told the Global Times the ship is more likely to be deployed in the South China Sea, given the absence of relay stations in the vast waters.
"With abundant supplies and fuel, it would be able to carry out enduring surveillance tasks," said Yu.
Wang shared similar sentiments, noting most of the illegal oil exploitation by foreign countries takes place in waters far away from China's coastal areas.
The expert estimated that the large vessel will be equipped with at least two planes and several boats. "Entering November, the disputed waters become choppy, therefore, only ships above 1,000 tons could sail to the high seas. Meanwhile, the boats attached to the large ship could enter the lagoons for patrol," he said.
Wang also noted that the 10,000-ton vessel could serve as both "shield and sword" in safeguarding China's maritime rights.
According to him, the large ship could more effectively drive away armed foreign fishing boats, which operate in waters claimed by China, and carry out close-up surveillance on offshore oil platforms set up by foreign countries.
Tensions have been running high between Beijing and Tokyo over the Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea, while China is also locked in disputes on the South China Sea with some Southeast Asian countries.
At last week's maritime work conference, Liu, the SOA head, named the major goals set for this year, including fostering the "combat capability" of the CCG, which was established last July.
He also vowed to strengthen the Chinese maritime law enforcement force's regular presence at sea and deepen the CCG and military's coordination in their maritime operations.
