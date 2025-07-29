Sure, this is a defense blog but every now and then, we drop our tactical gear and post a feel-good photo. Even armchair warriors need a little Lady-in-Red
Friday, July 25, 2025
PLA Landing Barge Photos Of The Day: East Engineering 403
At last, a clear image of the landing barge bearing the pennant 'East Engineering 403.' According to PLAN naming conventions, 'East' clearly denotes she as organic to the East Sea Fleet, while 'Engineering' signifies the vessel's role as a support unit within the fleet. Note the Bow thruster marking next to 'East Engineering 403.'
Should
all "other roles" fall through, the PLAN might as well turn those barges
into a sightseeing destination. People will pay good RMB to see them.
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Newly surfaced PLA landing barges / mulberry harbour, Jun 16th
There are several good YouTube videos on the PLA landing barges out there, if you need a detailed analysis, you can look them up. Here are the latest clear photos by 鼎盛大彪 of those guys
Saturday, January 11, 2025
CG of the day: Specialized Landing Barges
What would happen to the PLAN's amphibious warfare capabilities if it had access to a fleet of barges capable of accommodating civilian Ro-Ro? That is currently a trending issue on Chinese military blogs.
To illiterate this concept, here's some CG by 大包CG (source link)
Saturday, October 05, 2024
PLA "Mulberry Harbour"
So this is what a Mulberry, temporary portable harbour (link) looks like. Of course, having a civilian Ro-Ro STUFT-ed (Ships Taken Up From Trade) in the background is really icing on the cake. The question of why the PLA would require such a temporary harbor, say 110 kilometers east of Fujian, your guess is as good as mine.
