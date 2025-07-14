Photo Of The Day: Z-21 heavy attack chiopper with millimeter-wave fire-control radar (FCR)

Sunday, December 08, 2024
CG Of The Day: Z-21 Heavy Attack Helicopter with Millimeter-wave AESA phased array mast fire control radar
CG Credit, of course, goes to 大包CG
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Z-20W / Z-X China's New Heavy Attack Helicopter Sporting PLAAF Pennant Number 6232
6xxx is the series of tje 130th Air-Assault Brigade, 15th Airborne Corp, PLAAF. If 6232 is a service pennant, this could mean that the PLAAF will get their hands on this new angry-bird before the PLA Ground Force, where LH is found.
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Artist's Impression Of The Day: Harbin Z-X China's New Heavy Attack Helicopter
Scan from the current "舰船知识" magazine issue or "Ship Knowledge" in English, some back issues can be found here (link) of the newly surfaced Harbin Z-X New Heavy Attack Helicopter
