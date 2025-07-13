PLA infantry squad TOE update, July 2025

It seems that the PLA is now experimenting with adding three dog-drones into their 9-man infantry squad. This example is from the 76th Group Army.
Saturday, March 15, 2025
PLA 9-man infantry squad, March 15th, 2025 TOE update
While the basic structure of a PLA infantry squad from the Light and
Medium Combined-Arms Brigades remains unaltered. However, their Table
of Equipment has seen major changes since my previous update, in
2017.
As of March 15th, 2025:
- 3x radios per squad
- 2x
QJB201 5.8×42mm Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), second and fourth guys
from the right. They are seem carrying a PF-89 80mm "one hit wonder"
rocket
- 1x QBU191 designated marksman 5.8x42mm with QMK-191 variable-magnification (3–8.6×) telescopic sight, the 1st guy from the right
- The
two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (fourth and fifth from the left). The
ammo carrier now issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle, a major
upgrade over the previous QSZ92 sidearm only,
- Similar to 2017, the IFV driver is armed with QSZ92 sidearm only (third guy from the left). The IFV gunner is now also issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle. Both the drive and the IFV gunner stay with the IFV after landing their combat infantry comrades.
Saturday, September 02, 2017
A first look: PLA's new 9-man "ZBL09" infantry squad (twitted by the PLA Daily)
- A two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (first and second from the right), they also carry QSZ92 as their sidearm
- QBB95 squad automatic weapon operator is the second one from the left. He is a private
- The squad leader (corporal, right in the middle) is supported by his second fire-team leader (third from the right). He also leads the first fire-team
- STAR TREK “Red Shirts" are the two on the left.
