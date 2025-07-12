Saturday, July 12, 2025

PLAAF 1st Aviation Brigade

In keeping with the PLAAF’s tradition of assigning its most advanced fighters to the prestigious 1st Fighter Division.  reorganized as the 1st Aviation Brigade in the late 2010s, the first operational J-35A has officially joined its ranks. This unit has historically been the debut home for several key aircraft, including the J-7E, J-8II, J-11B, J-10, and J-20. With the addition of the J-35A, the 1st Aviation Brigade now stands as the only PLAAF unit operating two stealth fighters: the J-20 and the J-35A.

J-35A serial numbers 61820 and 61821.  Photo credit goes to KC Andrew of the China Defense Forum. 




