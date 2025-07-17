Thursday, July 17, 2025

Small arms of the PLAN Aircraft Carrier CV17 Shangdong 003

During its open house event in Hong Kong two weeks ago, the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) placed on display a range of currently issued small arms on board the Aircraft Carrier CV17 Shangdong 003. These included the compact QBZ-95B-I, optimized for close-quarters combat; the QBU-191, a designated marksman rifle chambered in 5.8×42mm for medium-range engagements; and the QBU-202, a precision sniper rifle chambered in 8.6×70mm for long-range operations. 

The QBU-202 is interesting as its presence confirms that the PLA is actively adopting the new 8.6×70mm caliber for long-range precision and sniping roles,  marking a significant evolution in their small arms capabilities.

 













Sunday, November 10, 2024

Non-headliner items from the current Zhuhai Airshow 2024

14.5X114mm Three-barreled Gatling gun RWS mount as an anti-drone solution   Note the UAV jammer in the back of this "CS/Squad C-UAV System"




Also, the new General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) chambered in 8.6mm is based on PLA's current in-service QJY-201, another export push perhaps. 







