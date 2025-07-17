Small arms of the PLAN Aircraft Carrier CV17 Shangdong 003

During its open house event in Hong Kong two weeks ago, the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) placed on display a range of currently issued small arms on board the Aircraft Carrier CV17 Shangdong 003. These included the compact QBZ-95B-I, optimized for close-quarters combat; the QBU-191, a designated marksman rifle chambered in 5.8×42mm for medium-range engagements; and the QBU-202, a precision sniper rifle chambered in 8.6×70mm for long-range operations.
The QBU-202 is interesting as its presence confirms that the PLA is actively adopting the new 8.6×70mm caliber for long-range precision and sniping roles, marking a significant evolution in their small arms capabilities.
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Non-headliner items from the current Zhuhai Airshow 2024
14.5X114mm Three-barreled Gatling gun RWS mount as an anti-drone solution Note the UAV jammer in the back of this "CS/Squad C-UAV System"
Also,
the new General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) chambered in 8.6mm is based
on PLA's current in-service QJY-201, another export push perhaps.
