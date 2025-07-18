Photo Of The Day: PLAN H/PJ 45A 130mm Naval Gun High-angle Fire

Friday, July 07, 2017
Correcting the internet -- The 130mm Naval Gun installed on Type 052D destroyer is Type H/PJ 45A, not Type H/PJ38
Pointing my finger at Wiki (here). In addition to type designation, they also got designed and manufactured sources wrong.
Type: H/PJ45A-130-I
Manufacture Date: Jan 2014
Serial number: 2013002 Weight: 32.388T
Designed by: China Shipbuilding Industry Corp no 713 Research Institute
Manufactured by: China North Industries Group Corporation Factory 447
