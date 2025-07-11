Friday, July 11, 2025

Z-20T, a closer look

Note the upward exhaust, changed to reduce the infrared signature


 




 

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Introducing Z-20T Assault Helicopter

Another "not so surprising" unveiling at China’s biggest air show in Zhuhai is the Z-20T, the "Assault Version" of the standard Chinese transport helicopter.  

Judging by the exhibition model, this armed variant has similar configuration as the US MH-60L geared to support special operations
 
The front nose is likely be sporting a complete set of forward-looking infrared detection equipment similar to the flying night vision system (PNVS) on the nose of the "Apache" attack helicopter.  In addition, there is a target acquisition/marking system (TADS), which can carry out fire strikes through three channels of white light-thermal imaging and laser.

The Z-20T has a pair of heavy short wings, which can carry large air-to-ground rocket nests, as well as AKD-10 laser semi-active air-launched anti-tank missiles. The ability to carry long-range Blue Arrow-21 anti-tank missiles is also possible.  

Given its layout, the Z-20T is geared to support ground assault missions by specializing in infiltration attacks against key targets, in addition to being a versatile air assault helicopter.

 



 

 

Monday, July 29, 2024

Armed Z-20 Transport Helicopter.

It is unsurprising that the PLA will arm the Z-20 transport helicopter; new photographs of Z-20s with stub wings as mounts for weapons and small total increased lift confirm this anticipation.   Some Chinese military analysts are already laboring the stub wings variant "Z-20W" which indicates its secondary vertical assault mission. 

Take note of the two different stub wings.  The first photo comes from the Navy, and the second is a screen capture of a report on the LH Brigade of the 76th Group Army.





 

