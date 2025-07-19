Photos of the day: First pictures of the new Type 052DM DDG 126 "Heze", North Sea Fleet sailing

DDG 126 "Heze" is too new to be listed in the Wikipedia yet.
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Checking into China's navy shipyards Jun 14th
In Shanghai's Jiangnan-Changxing Shipbuilding Company Limited, a Type54Amod is being fitted out. Type H/JP87A 100mm Naval Gun and an enlarged hanger capable of supporting of Z-20 choppers are noticeable new features of the Type54Amod.
Near by are: 076 Sichuan, new batch of Type055 and Type052D DDGs, Type 089 Li Daoyuan Barrack /Nanny ship accompanying the aircraft carrier 003 Fujian. It is one busy place for sure.
Friday, April 18, 2025
Capitalism with Chinese characteristics example of the Day: Warship billboard advertisements
Yesterday, a photo of a fourth batch Type052D DDG under construction at the Dalian Shipyard leaked on the "China Internet" together with a series of billboard advertising pushing Sinopec's "X-power" marketing campaign (link), acting as a great representation of today's Chinese capitalism.
Here are some considerations for advertising (link) on a modern DDG as borrowed from City Bus (link)
Why advertise on a
bus errr I meant on a PLAN Naval Major Surface Combatant like a Destroyer?
- The answer here is simple: Exposure. Based on the location of your advertisement, you’re appealing to a fixed audience for a longer period of time than other outdoor advertising media types. If your ads are inside a bus, you have a captive audience in the passengers for the duration of their ride
How to select your route? (now change to PLAN's ocean-going route to maximize the commercial impact)
- There are a few factors that can contribute to how you pick the bus route you’ll use for advertising and relying on the expertise of an outdoor media company like Effortless Outdoor Media is a great way to narrow your choices down. By conducting a needs analysis with each client, we help figure out the goal of your outdoor advertising campaign and then work to locate the right places to advertise. Having a partner in ad placement is crucial because it saves time and money while ensuring a higher level of success with your campaign, however, some additional things to consider when selecting a bus route are:
No comments:
Post a Comment