Video Of The Day: 2025 China Beijing Military Parade Rehearsal

Photo Collection Of The Day: "Every Formation Is A Parade"
Rehearsal for the 80th anniversary of the triumph of the Anti-Japanese War parade has begun as the following photos suggest. The Japanese army in China formally surrendered to the Chinese government on September 3, 1945. The day was appointed the national commemoration day of victory over the Japanese invaders. For this year's parade, it will take place on September 3 as well.
H-6N in formation.
