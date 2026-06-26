China Defense Blog Recommends: China Maritime Report #55 – Loading the Well Deck: The PLA Navy’s Maturing Role in Projecting Joint Ground Forces

The China Maritime Studies Institute’s China Maritime Report series remains one of the most consistently valuable resources for anyone tracking China’s maritime development. CMSI’s work stands out for its disciplined methodology, heavy use of primary Chinese‑language sources, and the academic rigor long associated with the U.S. Naval War College. (link)
The latest installment, China Maritime Report #55, titled “Loading the Well Deck: The PLA Navy’s Maturing Role in Projecting Joint Ground Forces,” (link) continues that tradition. In this study, Joshua Arostegui provides a detailed examination of how the Central Military Commission is refining the logistics backbone of China’s amphibious forces - particularly the Type 071 LPD - and how recent foreign joint exercises are being used as benchmarks to measure progress.
The report paints a clear picture of a PLA steadily improving its maritime expeditionary logistics, integrating ground and naval elements with increasing sophistication. It is a holistic, pattern‑driven analysis that adds meaningful depth to the growing body of PLA literature.
In short: another excellent CMSI contribution, and essential reading for anyone following the evolution of China’s amphibious and expeditionary capabilities. (link)
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